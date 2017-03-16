Otto Kappler Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Otto Kappler 98, of Salem (formally of Green Township), passed away peacefully at Brookdale Salem, at 2:31 a.m., on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

He was born on June 2, 1918 in Washingtonville, Ohio, the son of the late Frederick A and Anna (Paulun) Kappler.

Otto was a lifetime resident of the Green Township area. After selling his home, he resided with Richard and Marilyn Carr for two and a half years. For the last two years, he has been a resident of Brookdale Salem.

He was a member of the Greenford Christian Church.

Otto was drafted into the Army on February 13, 1941. He served in Africa, Sicily, Normandy, Northern France, Ardennnes, Central Europe and Rhineland. After the war, he met and married his wife, the former Edith C. Feicht, whom he married on November 8, 1947.

Over the years, he worked with his brothers as plasterers. He worked for Frank and Perry Van Pelt, then went on to work for Witmer’s until he retired in 1983.

Otto and Edith spent time over the years visiting with family.

Otto had the honor of being the grand marshal of the Greenford Ruritan Memorial Day Parade in 1999.

Otto is survived by his sister, Martha Carr of E Lewistown, Ohio and his nieces and nephews, Norma (Bill) Callahan, Gary (Linda) Kappler, Richard (Marilyn) Carr, Joan (Bill) Kooser, Ron (Lynn) Kappler, Bonnie (Matt) Andrewsewicz, Jill (Frank) Snyder, Ken Kappler, Robert (Pam) Kappler, Eric Johnson, Dianna (Kim) Tursky and Susan Spicer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Edith and siblings, Henrietta Johnson, Rudolph, Walter, Carl, Joe, Helen, August and Emma Kappler and nieces, Bonnie Virgil, Judy Hamilton and Karen Kappler.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 6:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Preace-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. John Bush officiating.

Otto will receive full military honors from the Salem Honor Guard at the conclusion of the services.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, March 18.

A private burial will be held on Monday, March 20, at the Washingtonville Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Salem Honor Guard.

