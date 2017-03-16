Paul K. Bentfeld Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Paul K. Bentfeld, 88, of East Palestine, formerly a lifelong resident of Enon Valley, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls after a lengthy illness.

He was born May 27, 1928, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frank H. and Mary Gladys Riddle Bentfeld.

Paul was a graduate of East Palestine High School and a Korean War veteran of the US Army.

He worked as a Supervisor Brick Layer for McDermott and Coppell Steel and retired at age 67.

He was a member of the Bible Presbyterian Church in Enon Valley,

He was a past Master of the Meridian Masonic Lodge #411, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He also was a member of the East Palestine American Legion and Enon Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Paul is survived by his wife of almost 62 years; Lucille Pollitt; one son, Kenneth E. Bentfeld; two daughters, Paula A. and Dana L. Bentfeld, all of East Palestine and a sister, Ruth A. (Glenn) Young of San Diego.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A private interment will follow in Little Beaver Cemetery.



Order Flowers Here