Phillip P. Tomko Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Philip P. Tomko 87, formerly of Struthers who passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

Philip was born on August 7, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Andrew and Katherine Smolko Tomko.

He lived in Struthers his whole life and was a shipper at Republic Steel, where he worked for 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church.

One of the most enjoyable things Philip liked to do was spend time swimming in his pool.

Philip married the former Rose Valentino on June 2, 1951 and she passed away on November 20, 2003.

He leaves two sons, David Tomko of California and Philip (Debbie) Tomko, Jr. of Girard, Ohio; two daughters, Kathleen Tarantine of Girard and Nancy (Ted) Bartholomy of Brookfield, Ohio; three brothers, Tom (Marjorie) Tomko of Colorado, Raymond (June) Tomko of Struthers and Andrew (Sharon) Tomko of Colorado; six grandchildren, Lori (Adam) Hromyak, Barbara Horvath, Kayla (Dave) Heckathorn, Phil Tomko III., David Tarantine and Brent Gorcie and six great-grandchildren, Ignatius, Johna, Scarlet, Kalli, Alicen and Benjimin.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Edward and Jack Tomko and one sister, Genevieve Sakas.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley and all the help and caring from Kayla and PJ.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 19 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

