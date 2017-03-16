Storm Team 27: Quiet tonight, rain or snow tomorrow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Quiet weather through early Friday morning with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the middle teens. Friday will start dry with increasing clouds through the day. The risk for rain or snow showers will return by afternoon. Highs in the upper 30’s.

The chance for a wintry mix will remain in the forecast late Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will slide out of the 30’s back to the low 30’s resulting in a small chance for pockets of freezing rain. Snow accumulation is expected to remain light with around an inch or less, The best chance for accumulation will be on the grass and cars.

Saturday will stay cool with chance for rain or snow showers. Better weather Sunday. Warming back up early next week with rain returning Monday afternoon. Colder with rain to snow by the middle of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold.

Low: 14

Friday: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain or snow showers developing afternoon. Little accumulation of 1 inch or less. Mainly on grass and car tops. (100%)

High: 39

Friday night: A wintry mix of snow or rain. Small chance for a pocket of freezing rain. Little snow accumulation. 100%

Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower early in snowbelt. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon Rain showers. (60%)

High: 47 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 44 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 32

