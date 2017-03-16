Storm Team 27: Some sunshine returns today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Cold and blustery weather will continue through this morning. Lingering snow showers will taper off through the morning with little additional accumulation expected. Better weather is expected into the afternoon with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb to near 30. Quiet weather is expected tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures back in the teens.

The quiet weather will be short-lived. The chance for rain or snow showers will return after lunchtime on Friday. Temperatures will push into the upper 30s by late day. Expect unsettled weather with rain or snow showers Saturday and over to all snow showers Saturday night.

Next week will be a little warmer with rain showers Monday and then rain or snow showers through the middle of the week.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Small chance for a flurry or snow shower early in the snowbelt. (30%)

High: 31

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 16

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (80%)

High: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 38 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 29

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 19

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

