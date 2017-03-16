Timothy P. Cree, Sr. Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Diehl officiating for Timothy P. Cree Sr., 65, who died Thursday evening, March 16, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

He was born December 24, 1951 in Warriors Mark, Pennsylvania, a son of Loy H. and Helen Mattren Cree and moved to Masury in 1980 from Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cree was a hardware manager at Lowe’s before becoming disabled.

He was a very active member of the Covenant Life Fellowship Church, having been in the Royal Rangers, Youth Group, Men’s Group and Thrive.

Timothy was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed camping and loved working around the church where he was known as Mr. Fix-It.

He leaves his wife, the former Nedra Hanna, whom he married July 8, 1972; a son, Timothy P. (Heather Namola) Cree, Jr. of Masury; two daughters, Janella (Bill Boso) Cree of Glenmoor, Ohio and Ginni (William) Cree Gramsky of Masury.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

