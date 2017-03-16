Trumbull County indictments: March 14, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 16, 2017:

Kyle Vincent Osborn: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Robert Anthony McKinney: Possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine, all with a forfeiture specification

Richard A. Spotts, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and using weapons while intoxicated

Kardell R. Lowery, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Aaron Lamar Davis: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs with firearm and forfeiture specifications and having weapons while under disability

Matthew R. Henderson: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, tampering with evidence, endangering children, petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Robert Samuel Marino: Two counts of passing bad checks and grand theft

Amato Pasquale Zaccone: Domestic violence

Dolly A. Mullens: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Michael Kenneth Bender: Domestic violence and criminal damaging or endangering

Cartier M. Pickens: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI

Dominique D. McCorkle: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Christian D. Lopez: Trafficking in marijuana

Joseph Allen Stratton: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel James Hake: Carrying concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Nicole Dyson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Corey Allen Mathews: Aggravated possession of drugs

Donald Morrell Atwood: Six counts of sexual battery

Leroy Wright: Domestic Violence and four counts of aggravated menacing

Brittany Elizabeth Spitler: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of drugs

Michael Thomas Tych: Theft of drugs

Phillip Paul Shimko: Trespass into a habitation

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

