Trumbull County indictments: March 14, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 16, 2017:
Kyle Vincent Osborn: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property
Robert Anthony McKinney: Possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine, all with a forfeiture specification
Richard A. Spotts, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and using weapons while intoxicated
Kardell R. Lowery, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Aaron Lamar Davis: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs with firearm and forfeiture specifications and having weapons while under disability
Matthew R. Henderson: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, tampering with evidence, endangering children, petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Robert Samuel Marino: Two counts of passing bad checks and grand theft
Amato Pasquale Zaccone: Domestic violence
Dolly A. Mullens: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Michael Kenneth Bender: Domestic violence and criminal damaging or endangering
Cartier M. Pickens: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI
Dominique D. McCorkle: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications
Christian D. Lopez: Trafficking in marijuana
Joseph Allen Stratton: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel James Hake: Carrying concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Nicole Dyson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Corey Allen Mathews: Aggravated possession of drugs
Donald Morrell Atwood: Six counts of sexual battery
Leroy Wright: Domestic Violence and four counts of aggravated menacing
Brittany Elizabeth Spitler: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of drugs
Michael Thomas Tych: Theft of drugs
Phillip Paul Shimko: Trespass into a habitation
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.