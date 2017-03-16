Ursuline boys fall at Regionals

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team lost to Cleveland Central Catholic, 76-52 Thursday in a Division II Regional Semifinal at Canton Memorial Civic Center.

The Irish turned the ball over 20 times and went just 3-20 from three point range. The Ironmen used fast-break points to build a 35-22 lead at halftime.

Anthony Howell led the way with 17 points for the Irish, while Dakota Hobbs added 12.

Ursuline finishes the season with a 19-8 overall record and District Champions for the fourth year in a row.

Cleveland Central Catholic (18-8) advances to play Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (22-5) in the Regional Championship. Tipoff set for noon Saturday back at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.