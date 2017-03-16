Video: Alabama woman escapes kidnapper by jumping from trunk

The woman was taken in Avondale, Alabama while walking to her apartment

By Haley Townsend Rhinehart and James McConatha, CBS42 Published: Updated:
Woman kidnapped in Alabama jumps out of trunk.
Courtesy: WIAT


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the woman was taken from 4th Avenue A and 38th Street in Avondale, Alabama Tuesday night around 10:30 while walking up to her apartment.

The suspect approached her and pulled out a gun. Shelton said he demanded money and when she told him she didn’t have any, he forced her into the back of her car. He later made her get into the trunk.

The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.

She was able to escape at a gas station on Bessemer Road. When he began to drive off, she opened the trunk and jumped out. The victim then ran inside the gas station and called 911.

Her black Nissan Altima was located Wednesday morning on 3rd Avenue West.

Surveillance video shows the woman’s escape, as well as the suspect entering the gas station. You can watch the footage in the video above.

