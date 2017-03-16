Walter S. Jablonski Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Walter S. Jablonski of Brookfield, Ohio, a member of the “Greatest Generation”, went home on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:43 p.m. following a period of declining health. Death was such a coward that it waited until he was asleep because had he been awake, Walt surely would have put up a fight. He was 91.

Walt was born at home in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1925, the seventh of eight children to Jon Joseph and Mary Ann (Jamrozik) Jablonski.

Self was forgotten the day he left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. Walt enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 27, 1942 and was assigned to the U.S.S. Roy O. Hale, a destroyer escort, as a Gunner’s Mate 1st Class. Aboard this ship, he endured 7 trips across the Atlantic Ocean, as well as sailing the Pacific Ocean too. His decorations and citations include: Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Medal, European African Middle Eastern Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties on January 20, 1946.

On October 9, 1948, he married the former, Caroline B. Siege and together they started a remarkable life.

He found employment at Sharon Tube to support his young family and 38 years later, Walt retired as a Plant Superintendent. In this capacity, he traveled the world sharing his knowledge and expertise installing pipe plants in other countries. In addition, he owned Jabbies TV & Radio Repair and the 1st Genie Garage Door Dealer in the area.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Youngstown College.

He attended Grace Fellowship Church, Niles, Ohio.

He was a member of the Brookfield Optimist Club, groundskeeper for the original Brookfield Little League Baseball Field, built the Ice Skating Rink behind Valley View, Brookfield School Board Member, Trumbull County Vo-Tech School Board and a big Brookfield Warrior Sports Booster, who had built the goal posts and bleachers at the football field.

In his spare time, he enjoyed canning, gardening, making sausage and beef jerky. He could build anything, for example: playground equipment, his home, and his famous swimming pool. Walt was a big fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. He loved entertaining, however he cherished his family the most.

Survivors include his sons, Eric “Ric” W. Jablonski, Vienna, Ohio and Marc S. Jablonski, Brookfield; his daughters, Barbara L. Somich and her husband, John, Warren, Ohio, Gloria A, Vallone, Mentor, Ohio, Donna M. Lucas, Warren, Ohio and Leah J. McCreary and her husband, Rick, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his 11 grandchildren; his 14 ½ great-grandchildren (one on the way) and his sister, Mary Myers and her husband, Frank, Burghill, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved Caroline, who passed October 4, 2013; his grandchildren, Jill Lucas, Jeffrey Moroco, John Ryan Jablonski and Jeffrey Jablonski; his brothers, Felix and John Jablonski; his sisters, Leona Jablonski, Genevieve Jablonski, Ann Simeon and Josephine Baborsky and his sons-in-law, Thomas Vallone and Rich Sipos.

In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held.

He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery next to his bride.

As suggested by his family, material contributions can be made to the Brookfield Optimist Club c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403 (330-509-3135).

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.