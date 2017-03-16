Warren crime activity: Mom arrested after putting daughter on bus

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Man threatened shot to head over shoe argument

Thursday, March 9

7:38 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Union Street SW, officers conducted a traffic stop for a car that didn’t have headlights on. A passenger, 21-year-old Jamir Fudge, of Warren, lied to officers about his name and birthdate, according to a police report. They learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. Police also found a semi-automatic handgun in Fudge’s pocket. He was arrested and charged with improperly handling a firearm, falsification and carrying a concealed weapon.

10:04 p.m. – Niles Road SE and Burton Street SE, officers pulled over a car for not using a turn signal. The passengers, 19-year-old Izaiah Solomon, of Warren, and 22-year-old Jay Walters, of Newton Falls, were arrested. Police said Solomon had an arrest warrant for not paying fines. Officers found a packet of suspected heroin on Walters’ seat, according to a police report. They said he also had three syringes in his shorts, which employees found at the jail. Walters is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug abuse and possession of heroin.

Friday, March 10

1:30 p.m. – 700 block of Elm Road NE, a woman reported to police that someone broke into her grandmother’s house. The woman told officers someone kicked in the door and took a 60″ TV. Her grandmother had not been home so she was taking care of her house and animals.

3:27 p.m. – 1400 block of 5th Street SW, a man reported to police that someone stole a gun out of the glove compartment of his car. He told police he left the car unlocked.

7:05 p.m. – N. Feederle Drive and Hazelwood Avenue, a man reported that his wife overdosed and officers found her behind the wheel of her car. They were able to talk to her and she said she denied overdosing. When EMTs came to treat her, they told police she pulled a packet of suspected heroin out of her hoodie pocket. Charges are pending.

Saturday, March 11

4:26 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Avenue NW, officers responded to the Giant Eagle in reference to a possible overdose. They found a 29-year-old man unresponsive in a car. Police gave him naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, but he was pronounced dead.

6:07 p.m. – 2800 block of Parkman Road NW, a man reported to police that someone broke into his apartment and stole prescription medication and $90 cash. He thought the person got in through a patio door he left open.

9:15 p.m. – 1700 block of Jefferson Street SW, a man said he was hanging out with a friend who lives in the neighborhood and visits him often. He said the friend accused him of calling him a racial slur and got angry. The friend hit the man in the head, arms, legs, and back with the metal bar from a weight machine, according to a police report.

Monday, March 13

9 a.m. – 2300 block of Risher Road SW, police went to the home of 32-year-old Matthew Reiner, who they said had an active warrant for his arrest related to a past burglary charge. When they got there, 27-year-old Samantha Reiner answered the door. She said Matthew wasn’t inside but he was in Cleveland at work, according to police. While searching the home, officers found Matthew hiding in the basement and arrested him. They also arrested Samantha after she put her daughter on the school bus. She is charged with obstructing official business.

12:42 p.m. – 4200 block of Tod Avenue NW, the bookkeeper at Christian Community Baptist Church said someone broke in overnight and stole some cash. When she got there, she noticed the office door was open a crack and saw papers and other things scattered across the floor.

Tuesday, March 14

11:59 a.m. – 1700 block of Front Street SW, a man reported to police that his home had been broken into while he was at work. He found the side door open and said a chainsaw, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii and video games were missing. The man said it looked like the person or persons who broke in also tried to take his flat screen TV, but left it behind.

3:27 p.m. – 2800 block of Youngstown Road (Route 422), officers noticed an accident between two cars. Police said 34-year-old Genny Lang, of Niles, rear-ended another vehicle, injuring its driver and passenger and sending them to the hospital. Officers said Lang had been driving drunk with her 8-year-old son in the car. She was arrested and charged with OVI and child endangerment.

6:02 p.m. – 1200 block of Parkman Road, a man told police two men came into his house. He said they took turns holding a gun to his head and in his mouth while the other rummaged through his things. The man said they left with a white plastic bag containing unknown items.

Wednesday, March 15

12:19 p.m. – 200 block of Laird Avenue NE, the property manager told police someone broke into his vacant house sometime over the past few days. Officers noticed a broken window and door, and said the copper piping was damaged, spilling water onto the floor. They also saw oil dumped inside and outside of the house.

5:33 p.m. – 600 block of Hillsdale Drive NW, a woman said her home had been broken into sometime during the day while she was at work. Her door had been kicked in and her dog was missing.

Thursday, March 16

1 a.m. – 1100 block of Robert Avenue NW, officers responded to reports of shots fired in an apartment building. While searching the apartment neighbors said the shots came from, police found three loaded guns and two shell casings. According to a police report, 21-year-old Martell Williams — a convicted felon — admitted the guns, including two that had been stolen, were his. He was arrested and charged with discharging firearms, having weapons while under disability, and receiving stolen property.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.



