Warren police: Convicted felon shot gun out of apartment window

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a convicted felon, who they said shot a gun out of an apartment window early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 1100 block of Roberts Avenue NW. Tenants called 911 after hearing gunshots from another apartment around 1 a.m.

When police arrived and knocked on the door of the apartment where neighbors said the shots came from, a woman who lives there opened the door. According to a police report, she opened it wide enough that officers could see two shell casings and a gun holster in the living room.

Two men were inside, including 21-year-old Martell Williams, who the woman said also lives there.

Officers said they could smell gunpowder and asked where the gun was, but the woman told them there was no gun in the apartment, according to a police report.

When they asked how the shell casings got there, she said she didn’t know because she had been in the bedroom sleeping, according to police.

She gave them permission to search the apartment and they found three loaded handguns — two in a closet, wrapped in a bath towel, and one on top of the kitchen cabinets.

Williams at first denied ownership of the guns but later admitted that they were his after some questioning, police said.

Officers learned that Williams is a convicted felon, previously charged with possession of drugs, and can’t be around guns.

They also discovered two of the guns had been stolen.

Williams was arrested and charged with discharging firearms, having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property.