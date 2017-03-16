Wilmington rally falls short, eliminated by Bishop Canevin

Spencer DeMedal had 18 points for the Hounds in the loss

Mitch King had 21 points for Bishop Canevin en route to a 2nd-round PIAA tournament win over Wilmington.

WEXFORD, PA (WKBN)-The Wilmington Greyhounds rallied from 22 points down in the first half to make the game close in the second half, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as Bishop Canevin topped the Hounds 61-52.

Robert Pontius and Spencer DeMedal each had 18 points in the loss Thursday. It was DeMedal’s final game for the Greyhounds and ends his career with over 1,500 points.

Mitch King led the way for the Crusaders with 21 points while Walter Bonds added 18.

Wilmington finishes the season 19-8 overall.

