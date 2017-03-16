Work to begin on project to improve Canfield’s water supply

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Work should be getting underway later this spring on a project to improve water service in the Canfield area.

Thursday morning, Mahoning County Commissioners approved spending more than $2.1 million on a brand-new water tank and other improvements to be built in the area of US 224, Route 11 and Raccoon Road.

The half-million-gallon tank will serve the eastern and southern parts of Canfield Township now covered by Aqua Ohio, which has seen considerable growth in recent years.

“Certainly, the elevated tank is the final piece to be able to service and provide the additional water that would be necessary to accommodate any growth or development in that area,” said Bill Coleman, of the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer’s Office.

Engineers say the extra capacity will also help ensure there’s a good water supply in the area in the event of a fire emergency.

Construction of the new tank could be finished in the spring or summer of 2018.