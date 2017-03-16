Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s CEO announces retirement

CEO Tom Humphries also named his replacement at the Regional Chamber's Annual Meeting on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Tom Humphries announces retirement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s CEO announced that he will retire.

Tom Humphries made the announcement during the Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Thursday.

Humphries has been the president and CEO of the Regional Chamber since April 1997. He oversees operations for the economic development organization, which comprises about 2,600 member companies and organizations in the Mahoning Valley.

Col. James Dignan, the former commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, will take the position, effective January 1, 2018.

Dignan served on the Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors in 2015 and 2016 and was instrumental in the creation of its Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission.

WKBN will be talking to Humphries about his time with the Regional Chamber and his future plans. Tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for that interview. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s