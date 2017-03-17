2017 Salem Softball Preview

Head Coach: Mike Thorpe

2016 Record: 10-19 (1-13), Northeastern Buckeye Conference

Key Returnees

Clara Janofa, P (SR)

Katie Moore, C (SR)

Bailee Thorn, SS (SO)

Sydney Kline, CF (SO)

Strengths

The Quakers return the battery of Clara Janofa (P) & Katie Moore (C). Janofa, a University of a Rio Grande recruit, tallied a 3.39 ERA. Clara posted a school record .476 average with a 16-game hitting streak in 2016. The offense was also sparked by Bailee Thorn’s .448 average. Thorn added 39 hits, swiped 15 bases and scored a school record 25 runs. Katie Moore (Otterbein University) provides senior leadership, offensive punch and looks to build on her

.311 average from last Spring.

“We can take big steps forward in 2017 with four returning all-conference recognized players,” indicates coach Thorpe.” “Couple this with the other returning players vast improvement, an open enrolled travel player and very athletic freshmen class. Looking to attack a strong conference and make it stronger.”

Weaknesses

The Quakers saw five key players graduated from last year’s team. The concern is “how fast do the players adapt to the speed of the game?,” questions Thorpe. “Last year our goal was to get all 27 regular season games in and we did (that). We finished the season 4-1 and need to adapt quicker this season.”

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Lisbon, 5

Mar. 28 – Louisville, 5

Mar. 30 – at Carrollton, 5

Apr. 1 – Lordstown (DH), 11

Apr. 4 – Canton South, 5

Apr. 5 – United, 5

Apr. 6 – West Branch, 5

Apr. 8 – at Crestview (DH), 11

Apr. 10 – at Southern, 5

Apr. 11 – at Alliance, 5

Apr. 12 – at Struthers, 5

Apr. 13 – Marlington, 5

Apr. 17 – at Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 18 – at Minerva, 5

Apr. 19 – at United, 5

Apr. 20 – at Louisville, 5

Apr. 22 – Harding (DH), 11

Apr. 25 – Carrollton, 5

Apr. 26 – Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 27 – at Canton South, 5

May 2 – at West Branch, 5

May 4 – Alliance, 5

May 8 – at East Palestine, 5

May 9 – at Marlington, 5

May 11 – Minerva, 5