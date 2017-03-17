Amazing Race contestant from Youngstown discusses experience on show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just making it on CBS’s “The Amazing Race” was a big dream come true for Youngstown K-9 Police Officer Jessica Shields.

“I applied for the show online. I’ve always been a big fan of The Amazing Race and Survivor. So, I’ve been applying for a while and I just kept trying until I got on,” Shields said.

She says it’s been a goal of hers for years, so she was thrilled when she got the call to be on the show.

“I’m very competitive and I feel like living life for me is putting my dreams into goals and my goals into reality. So this was one of my dreams, one of my goals, and I really just went after it. I’m going to continue to do that with all my dreams and goals,” Shields said.

She’s the Youngstown Police Department’s first female K-9 officer. She also played basketball for Kent State University.

Shields said her police training and basketball experience really helped prepare her for the show, saying being on both teams helped her view The Amazing Race as yet another team.

She’s also training for an upcoming bodybuilding competition in May.

“Working out like is my life and I just love it so much,” she said.

Shields admits that at 6 feet 2 inches tall she can be a little intimidating, especially since she lifts heavy weights and is taller than most of the men at the police department.

She can’t reveal many details about the show, but she does say it has a lot of interesting characters.

“They had a lot of Type A personalities on there. A lot of people that clash. A lot of people with drama, but that’s what the show is about,” Shields said.

She was also met with a few surprises along the way.

“You always have this big picture of how something’s going to turn out, and it did turn out a little different than I thought, but it was the experience of a lifetime and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Shields said.

Since the show finished taping, Shields has been adjusting back to life at home.

“It was really hard, honestly. Like coming back to the real world was like insane after being gone for so long. But once I got back in my routine — I love Youngstown, Ohio and I love my life here,” she said.

The newest season of The Amazing Race starts March 30 at 10 p.m.

Shields says a watch party will be held downtown, but details are still being worked out.

You can also catch Shields on First News This Morning every Thursday while The Amazing Race airs to get her inside-take on what’s going on.