Boardman crime activity: Woman charged for pepper spray fight at Hair Depot

Monday, March 6

1:59 p.m. – 100 block of Wildwood Dr., Michael Forgach, 40, and Ashlyn Vlassich, of Butler, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. The two were arrested after a raid of a home found marijuana, needles, crack pipes, a digital scale, a spoon with residue, and chore boys, according to a police report.

Thursday, March 9

1:26 p.m. – 7000 block of Southern Blvd., Ryan Repko, 29, arrested and charged with robbery. An employee at Home Depot said he tried to stop Repko as he was leaving the store with a shopping cart full of items, and Repko pushed and fought with him. Police stopped Repko as he was trying to drive away from the store.

8:45 p.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., reported dumpster fire at the Horizon House. Police said a review of surveillance video showed a resident intentionally set the fire. Police said the resident has been known to set fires in the past.

Friday, March 10

12:37 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Quintin Gilbert, 26, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, intimidation, obstructing official business, and having weapons while under disability. A woman said Gilbert threw her on the ground, hit her, and pointed a gun at her while threatening to kill her. Two days later, the woman reported Gilbert continued to call her with threats.

12:44 a.m. – Market Street near Meadowbrook Ave., Mary Cardwell, 53, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to yield while turning left. Police said Cardwell turned directly in front of a police cruiser, without yielding, almost causing a crash. Cardwell admitted to drinking two large cans of beer prior to driving, a report said. Police said she had a blood-alcohol level of .124.

3:10 a.m. – 5200 block of Market St., Matthew D. Anderson, 41, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kirk D. Snipes, 28, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the Town and Country Motel for a report of a vehicle that had been parked there for about 30 minutes. Police said Anderson and Snipes were found in the vehicle with pipes. Anderson also had a backpack containing methamphetamine, according to a police report.

3:54 p.m. – 8400 block of Colwyn Ct., a man reported that he received calls and text messages that he won about $96,000 and a car, but he would need to pay fees associated with the prize to receive it. The man said he sent $1,000 to two callers, and when he said he couldn’t pay them any more money, he said the callers continued to harass him.

5:06 p.m. – Applecrest Drive and Mathews Road, Joseph Chalfant, 35, charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension. Police said Chalfant had a pill bottle with Norco (acetaminophen and hydrocodone), as well as a straw with pill residue.

5:51 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Drive, David Higham, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia, and soliciting without a permit. Police responded to a report of a man panhandling. Higham denied panhandling, and said he asked a guy for the time and the man “flipped out” on him. Police learned Higham had warrants for his arrest, and he ran from officers. He was eventually tackled and police reported finding syringes and a crack pipe in his pocket.

Saturday, March 11

11:13 a.m. – 200 block of Melrose Ave., reported breaking and entering of a vacant house. Copper pipe was stolen.

11:45 a.m. – 7000 block of Southern Boulevard, a man said he was at Home Depot the previous day when a man approached him and asked if he wanted to buy two Shell gas gift cards. The man said he called a number he thought would verify the gift cards, and a computer voice said each card was worth $25. He gave the man $25 for both cards and later found that the cards were invalid.

11:57 a.m. – 5000 block of Glenwood Ave., a man said the door to his apartment had been damaged, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside.

11:08 p.m. – 6900 block of Colleen Drive, reported theft of $125 from a vehicle. Police said the owner had left two vehicles unlocked in the driveway, along with a purse in one of the cars.

Sunday, March 12

3:10 a.m. – US 224 and South Avenue, Sharron Fields, 45, arrested and charged with OVI and yield right of way turning left. Police said Fields turned in front of a police officer. Police said Fields smelled of alcohol and when questioned, he admitted to drinking one alcoholic drink about two hours earlier. He later changed his story, saying he had two drinks and no food, and later two sandwiches and no drinks, a police report said. Police said Fields had a blood-alcohol level of .163 and later told the officer, “I know, I had too many.”

Monday, March 13

9:02 a.m. – 8500 block of Market St., an employee at Jim Mack Auto reported two customers’ cars were egged in the back lot.

9:58 a.m. – 7400 block of Market St., a teacher at Mahoning Unlimited Classrooms reported she found a plastic baggie containing a clear substance in the lab area of the school. She said a student claimed the bag and when asked what was inside, he said it was sugar. The teacher kept the bag and asked police to test it to see what the substance was.

12:40 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman reported she discovered her cell phone was missing and last had it while shopping at Walmart. She said she called the number and a woman answered, but the woman refused to give the phone back.

Tuesday, March 14

4:00 a.m. – South Avenue, Tena Garver, 47, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Police said Garver shot her boyfriend at the Chelsea Court Apartments and blamed the shooting on an unidentified neighbor. The man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

7:46 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Wanda Jones arrested on an assault warrant. A woman working at Hair Depot said she was approached by Jones, who asked if she was “talking sh**.” She said Jones then charged at her and began to fight her. The alleged victim then sprayed pepper spray at Jones. Another employee told police Jones started the confrontation after walking into the store as if she were on a mission.

8:20 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Seon Perry, of Mansfield, Pa., arrested on a burglary warrant. Police said Perry burglarized an apartment on Applecrest Court.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Boardman Police Department.

