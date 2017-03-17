Detective: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out

She is wanted on charges of theft and dealing in infant children

By Published:
Legal Generic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania detectives say an exotic dancer made a deal to sell her newborn daughter for $1,700, accepted the money but didn’t follow through on the arrangement.

Lycoming County Detective William Weber tells Pennlive.com that 22-year-old Keanaendigo James signed a notarized agreement in April to sell her daughter, who was born in July. She is wanted on charges of theft and dealing in infant children.

Detectives learned about the deal when the woman who agreed to buy the baby filed a small-claims court lawsuit in September trying to get her money back. James agreed to repay the money at an October hearing, but authorities haven’t yet found her.

Weber says James worked as a dancer in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The baby is safe with her father.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s