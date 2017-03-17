Giant Eagle offers resignation opportunity to over 100 regional employees

The grocery store offered 160 northeast Ohio employees a "voluntary separation" opportunity

By Published: Updated:
Giant Eagle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle has selected 160 northeast Ohio employees, giving them the option to resign.

The grocery store said resignation is strictly voluntary.

It said less than two percent of northeast Ohio workers will be affected by these “voluntary separation offers.”

Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan released a statement Friday regarding the voluntary separation:

Giant Eagle employs more than 10,000 Team Members throughout Northeast Ohio. The company recently communicated that up to 160 voluntary separation offers were made available to a select group of Team Members, accounting for less than two percent of the total Northeast Ohio workforce. The eligibility of Team Members to be considered for this voluntary separation opportunity was determined by a number of factors, including hire date and position type. We can confirm that these offers are strictly voluntary.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s