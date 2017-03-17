Giant Eagle offers resignation opportunity to over 100 regional employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle has selected 160 northeast Ohio employees, giving them the option to resign.

The grocery store said resignation is strictly voluntary.

It said less than two percent of northeast Ohio workers will be affected by these “voluntary separation offers.”

Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan released a statement Friday regarding the voluntary separation:

Giant Eagle employs more than 10,000 Team Members throughout Northeast Ohio. The company recently communicated that up to 160 voluntary separation offers were made available to a select group of Team Members, accounting for less than two percent of the total Northeast Ohio workforce. The eligibility of Team Members to be considered for this voluntary separation opportunity was determined by a number of factors, including hire date and position type. We can confirm that these offers are strictly voluntary.”