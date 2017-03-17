In push for town hall, Sharon Democrats write letters to Congressman

They want to remind Congressman Mike Kelly of a contract he signed in 2010, pledging that if he were elected, he would hold regular town hall meetings

By Published: Updated:
Sharon Democrats wrote letters to Congressman Mike Kelly, asking for a town hall.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Another week, a new push to get Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly to hold a town hall meeting in District 3.

Close to 40 people met at Cravings in downtown Sharon Friday night to participate in the Democratic Party’s latest effort — a letter-writing campaign.

They want to remind Kelly of a contract he signed in 2010, pledging that if he were elected, there were ten things he would do.

Number ten on that list was “hold regular town hall meetings with constituents during August recesses.”

This movement has now reached far beyond Sharon and Mercer County.

“Just last night, we had our first organizational meeting and it’s going to be called Lawrence County Action,” Kathy Rentz said. “We hope to keep really close tabs on our legislators to let them know how we think about what they’re doing.”

The group prepared 500 letters which will be distributed to constituents in the 3rd district who want a town hall. They then plan on sending them to Congressman Kelly’s local offices and in D.C.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s