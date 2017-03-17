Jane Corp Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jane Corp, 98, formerly of Champion, passed Friday, March 17, 2017 at Community Skilled Nursing Centre.

She was born on October 1, 1918 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theodore and May Turner Cassimatis.

She married Alton B. Corp, Sr. on March 31, 1943 and he preceded her on November 5, 1984.

Jane had attended Warren G. Harding and was employed as a secretary for Dr. George Caldwell for 15 years. She also worked for Burbank Van & Storage for a few years.

She was an active member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church and Blue Star Mothers.

She was an accomplished seamstress and made thousands of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls that have been sent all over the world.

She was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Memories of Jane will be carried on by daughter, Susan (Paul) Layshock of Warren; son, Alton B. Corp, Jr. of Champion; grandson, Greg (Molly) Layshock of San Francisco, California; granddaughter, Amanda Layshock of Dallas; grandson, Douglas (Ashley) Corp of Stow, Ohio and granddaughter, Stacy Corp of Massillon, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Alistair Layshock and Matthew, Mason, Mila and Kaiden Corp.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 21, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and services will be held at McFarland & Son Funeral Home in Warren at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. G. Thomas Badanjek officiating.

Burial will follow at Champion Township Cemetery at a later date.

Her family suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to Tod Avenue United Methodist Church 155 Tod Ave. N.W. Warren, Ohio 44485.

Her family suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to Tod Avenue United Methodist Church 155 Tod Ave. N.W. Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621.



