Old school building in Youngstown catches fire twice in 4 months

Firefighters were called to the former Harrison Elementary School at the corner of Republic and Commonwealth avenues in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
The old Harrison Elementary building on Youngstown's east side has caught fire twice in four months.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in four months, an old school on Youngstown’s east side caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the former Harrison Elementary School at the corner of Republic and Commonwealth avenues around 6:15 Friday evening.

Smoke poured out of what was once the classroom section of the school.

Investigators do not have an official cause of the fire yet, but arson is likely a possibility.

Harrison Elementary’s gymnasium caught fire last November and burned to the ground.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s