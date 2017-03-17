Old school building in Youngstown catches fire twice in 4 months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in four months, an old school on Youngstown’s east side caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the former Harrison Elementary School at the corner of Republic and Commonwealth avenues around 6:15 Friday evening.

Smoke poured out of what was once the classroom section of the school.

Investigators do not have an official cause of the fire yet, but arson is likely a possibility.

Harrison Elementary’s gymnasium caught fire last November and burned to the ground.

