Over 100 JCPenney stores closing nationwide, Valley locations safe

(WKBN/WOOD) – Last month, JCPenney announced it was closing 138 stores as it tries to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

The company said it would also initiate a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 eligible employees.

Around 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which are expected to happen in June, according to the company.

The company also said most affected stores will start the liquidation process on April 17.

JCPenney has provided a full list of the stores that will close.