Report: Suspect in Youngstown drug arrest couldn’t spell fake last name

The incident started as a traffic stop Thursday at about 4 p.m. on Pasadena Avenue

Shawta Hasley faces several drug charges out of Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police became suspicious of a man during a traffic stop because he couldn’t spell the name he gave officers.

The incident started as a traffic stop Thursday at about 4 p.m. on Pasadena Avenue.

The suspect. later identified as Shawta Hasley, 21, was a passenger in the vehicle. When officers asked for his name he said it was Phillip Troy Mullens, but Hasley was not able to spell the name, according to a police report.

After further investigation, police discovered that the name Hasley gave was fictitious. Hasley finally gave officers his social security number, which revealed he had an active warrant out of Mahoning County on a drug charge.

A search of Hasley uncovered one bag of cocaine and one bindle of heroin, the reported stated.

Hasley was charged with giving false information, obstructing official business, and drug possession.

