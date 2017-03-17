Republicans join Democrats against Trump’s Great Lakes cuts

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Republicans from Great Lakes states are joining Democrats in opposing President Donald Trump’s plan to kill funding for a popular environmental program.

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has gotten about $300 million a year in federal funding since 2010. But Trump’s proposed budget released Thursday says the region’s eight states or local governments should pick up the tab from now on.

The response from Republican leaders is: No, thanks.

Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin says he’ll lobby the Trump administration and congressional leaders to continue the federal funding.

Numerous congressional Republicans from Great Lakes states issued statements defending the program. It supports projects dealing with problems such as invasive species and toxic pollution.

