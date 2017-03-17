Storm Team 27: More snow and some mix

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Some moderate and heavy pockets of snow is moving through. Temperatures are just above the freezing mark so roads are only getting slushy for the most part. Visibility will be greatly reduced as the snow swings through northern Columbiana into Mahoning, Trumbull, Lawrence and Mercer Counties. Roads, especially overpasses will be slick during the heaviest snow showers.

The chance for snow will remain through this evening. Rain showers are mixing in west of Akron and Cleveland will likely arrive into our area before midnight. a wintry mix will stay in the forecast overnight. Temperatures will slide back to the freezing mark to about 34 degrees area wide. This means a small chance for pockets of freezing rain. Snow accumulation is expected to remain generally light due to temperatures not getting below freezing. Around an inch or less. The highest accumulation will be on the grass and cars.

Saturday will stay chilly with some more rain and snow showers around. The wintry mix will likely be scattered and little to no accumulation is expected. Highs should be about 40 degrees.

Better weather is expected on Sunday. There’s a small morning snow shower chance before we see some sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs in the mid 40s.

Forecast:

Tonight: A wintry mix of snow or rain. Small chance for a pocket of freezing rain. 1″ or less likely. 90%

Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower early in snowbelt. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 31

Monday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 20

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 42 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 35

