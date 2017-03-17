Storm Team 27: Tracking late day rain and snow showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Expect dry conditions for the morning commute. Clouds will increase through the day and the risk for scattered rain and snow showers returns this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 30s.

The chance for a wintry mix will stay in the forecast into tonight. Temperatures will slide out of the 30s back to the low 30s resulting in a small chance for pockets of freezing rain. Snow accumulation is expected to remain light with around an inch or less. The best chance for accumulation will be on the grass and cars.

Saturday will stay cool with chance for rain or snow showers. Better weather is expected on Sunday with some sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs in the upper 40s.

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain or snow showers developing afternoon. Little accumulation of 1 inch or less. Mainly on grass and car tops. (100%)

High: 39

Tonight: A wintry mix of snow or rain. Small chance for a pocket of freezing rain. Little snow accumulation. 100%

Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower early in snowbelt. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon Rain showers. (60%)

High: 47 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 44 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 32

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

