SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Trumbull County Saturday evening.

Data shows 311 OVI-related crashes were reported last year in Ohio, with 341 people killed.

“State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers,” said Lieutenant Brian Holt, commander of the Warren Post.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.