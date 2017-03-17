Warren JFK boys fall at the buzzer to Lutheran East in Regional Finals

The winner will advance to the State Final Four next Thursday in Columbus

By Published: Updated:
Warren JFK vs. Lutheran East

Canton, OH (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team falls to Lutheran East, 67-64 in the Division IV Regional Championship game.

JFK had 14 first half turnovers, and trailed by as many as 15 points in the game. The Eagles drew within 1 point several times late in contest, and missed a three pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

Senior Justin Bofenkamp led the Eagles in scoring with 23 points. Kennedy Senior Nate Woods fouled out with 3:42 left in the game.

Warren JFK finishes the season at 20-8 overall, and a Division IV Regional Runner-Up.

Lutheran East advances to play Delphos St Johns in the Division IV State Semifinals next Thursday at 5:15pm at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Todays game was delayed 20 minutes due to the weather and travel conditons for Warren JFK heading to the Canton Fieldhouse.

.

