Woman hits head on granite rail after fall from Cleveland bar balcony

She fell at Spirits Nightclub in Cleveland, where bars were crowded following the St. Patrick's Day parade

By Published: Updated:
Accident, ambulance generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a 20-year-old woman who fell from a second-story balcony inside a Cleveland bar after the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Cleveland.com reports the woman fell about 2:30 p.m. Friday at Spirits Nightclub in the Warehouse District, where bars were crowded following the parade.

Cleveland Fire Department spokesman Larry Gray says authorities are trying to determine what led to the fall. Investigators say the woman fell headfirst about 15 feet, striking her head on a granite rail.

Several patrons could be seen walking out of the bar in tears.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman said the bar was closed due to “hazardous conditions,” and didn’t say when it might reopen.

Police, fire officials and agents with the state’s liquor license investigative agency are investigating.

