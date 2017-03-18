2017 South Range Softball Preview

Head Coach: Jeff DeRose

2016 Record: 30-4

Key Returnees

Lydia Baird (SR)

Morgan Smith (SR)

Codi Taylor (SR)

Caragyn Yanek (SR)

Felecia Gaeta (JR)

Hope Thomas (JR)

Madison Weaver (JR)

Hanna Dennison (SO)

Strengths

The Lady Raiders are poised for another deep run after advancing to the Division III State Championship last season in Akron. South Range returns everyone but Morgan Czopur from last year’s group. The team will be led by the pitching of Findlay-recruit Caragyn Yanek. As a junior, Yanek struck out 248 batters in 184 2/3 innings of work while racking up an ERA of 1.02 and recording 26 wins compared to 3 losses. Number 7 also displayed she could swing the bat as she posted a .321 batting average (36-112) while knocking in 13 runs and scoring 31 times. Codi Taylor is also back for her senior season after leading the team in hitting with a .360 average (41-114) and finishing with 11 extra base hits and 26 runs batted in. Lydia Baird also was near the top on the team’s batting leaders. She closed out 2016 with a .354 average (34-96) while plating 16 runners. Their classmate Morgan Smith had 9 extra base hits while finishing with a .311 average (33-106). Junior Felecia Gaeta took 2nd Team-All League honors after hitting a .315 average (28-89) with 10 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers and 25 RBIs. She also had a .430 on-base percentage. Hope Thomas (.346 BA, .432 OBP) and Madison Weaver (.313 BA, 26 RBIS) both are back in the fold for their junior years as well. Hannah Dennison, who logged much time as a freshman in 2016, hit .306 (30-98) and tallied 9 doubles and 22 RBIs.

Weaknesses

It’s always tough to replace a First-Team All-ITCL outfielder like Morgan Czopur, who was such a presence on last year’s state finalist team. Czopur batted .319 (36-113) while scoring 28 runs and totaling an on-base percentage of .384.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Codi Taylor – .360 (41-114)

On-Base Percentage: Hope Thomas – .432

Runs Scored: Felecia Gaeta – 35

Base Hits: Codi Taylor – 41

Doubles: Felecia Gaeta – 10

Triples: Madison Weaver & Felecia Gaeta – 2

Homeruns: Felecia Gaeta – 4

Runs Batted In: Madison Weaver & Codi Taylor – 26

Earned Run Average: Caragyn Yanek – 1.02 (184.2 IP)

Wins: Caragyn Yanek – 26-3

Innings Pitched: Caragyn Yanek – 184.2

Strikeouts: Caragyn Yanek – 248

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Apr. 1 – at Marlington (DH), 11

Apr. 3 – at Crestview, 5

Apr. 4 – Crestview, 5

Apr. 5 – East Palestine, 5

Apr. 6 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 7 – at East Palestine, 5

Apr. 8 – Poland, 11

Apr. 8 – Green, 3

Apr. 10 – at Jackson, 5

Apr. 12 – at Kirtland, 7:30

Apr. 17 – Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach, SC

Apr. 18 – Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach, SC

Apr. 19 – Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach, SC

Apr. 20 – Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach, SC

Apr. 21 – Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach, SC

Apr. 24 – Springfield, 5

Apr. 25 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 27 – at Nordonia, 5:30

May 1 – United, 5

May 2 – at United, 5

May 4 – Mahoning Valley Invitational

May 5 – Mahoning Valley Invitational

May 6 – Mahoning Valley Invitational

May 8 – at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5:30

May 9 – at Columbiana, 5