Airline pilot, wife died from apparent fentanyl OD’s in Ohio

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Family members say a woman found dead along with her airline pilot husband from apparent fentanyl overdoses had long batted drug problems.

Police say the children of 36-year-old Brian Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye found their bodies Thursday at their home in Centerville near Dayton.

Brian Halye was a pilot for Spirit Airlines, which said he last flew March 10.

The Dayton Daily News reports that police records show that Courtney Halye’s mother called police in January 2016 because she was worried that her daughter had threatened to harm herself.

The mother told police in January 2016 her daughter had been “hooked on drugs” on and off for about seven years.

Brian Halye told police that his wife had battled heroin and cocaine addiction for quite a while.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)