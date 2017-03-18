Canfield Band Parents honored for outstanding volunteer work

The Canfield Band Parents have been named the best music support group in Ohio

The Canfield Band Parents have been recognized for all the hard work they do for the Canfield band.

Last month, they received the Outstanding Music Support Group Award from the Ohio Music Education Association.

Dr. Pam Barkett, president of the Canfield Band Parents, explained what the award is and how they won it.

“Basically, it was recognition for all of the band parents at Canfield High School for all of their volunteer work, from band dads who help on Friday nights when we go to football games, band moms who do all the uniforms through concert season, marching band season, competition season,” she said. “And the pasta dinners that we have and fundraising.”

Barkett believes the group is very deserving of the award.

“This was my first year as president, and to see what these parents do just on a Friday night, to see how all the instruments get loaded and the sound system and the ladders and everything. What takes it in for them to do just a great halftime show and just play in the stands as well. It’s well-coordinated and it takes everybody’s hands to make it such a great band,” she said.

The Canfield Band Parents recently put on their 40th pasta dinner, so they have been working hard for many years.

“Our band is quite large and so Mr. Kelly and the other band directors always have new challenges to incorporate everything,” she said.

