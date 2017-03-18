Carol M. Guido Obituary

NEW CASTLE Pennsylvania – Carol M. Guido, 76, of Lincoln Avenue, New Castle, formerly of Highland Avenue, died Saturday, March 18, 2017 at her home in New Castle.

She was born December 30, 1940 in New Castle, the daughter of the late David and Della (McKee) Bevan.

She was married to Carmen J. Guido on September 4, 1965, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Guido enjoyed doing word searches, playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, David M. Guido and wife, Judy of Sharpsville, Michelle A. Johns and husband, Edward of New Castle and Carolee Palumbo and husband Brian, of Hartford, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharri Servedio and her son, Jonathon Guido.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dennis Bupp officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Park Cemetery.

To view obituary visit www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.



