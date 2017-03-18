Gerald Felker Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – On Saturday, March 18, 2017, Gerald Felker, age 76, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland surrounded by his loving family.
Services are pending at this time. Please check back.
