Girls get Beauty and The Beast makeover for the new movie



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local little girls received the royal treatment on Saturday.

They got a makeover to look like Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The remake of the movie opened Friday.

Great Clips stylists worked their magic before the movie started.

“Every little girl dreams about being a princess, don’t they?” Shawnie Baird of Great Clips said. “They’re people that you idolize and then when a new movie comes out it’s the thrill and the excitement — you have to go see it and you want to be just like them when your little.”

The little ones got their hair styled and topped it off with a tiara so they would feel exactly like a princess as they watched the Disney classic.