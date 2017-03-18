Juanita E. Miller Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Gerald M. DeLucia at 10:30 at St. Luke Church in Boardman for Juanita E. Miller, 88 of New Middletown, formerly of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Saturday evening, March 18, 2017 with her family by her side.

Juanita was born November 25, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of John E. and Margaret Zarlenga Doyle.

She was a 1946 Rayen School graduate and was a cashier for A & P, and JCPenney.

As a charter member of St. Luke, Juanita was a member of its bowling league, choir and bell ringers.

Juanita loved playing cards and was a excellent seamstress.

She was loved by all that knew her.

Her first husband, Robert David Thomas, passed away in 1961 and her second husband, Jack Miller passed away in 2004.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jacquelyn (Edward) Ostavitz of Florida, Marlene (Vince) Russo of Boardman, Robert David Thomas, Jr. of Boardman, Patrick Thomas of New Middletown, Nita Marsico of Poland, Ronald Miller of Struthers and Laura Saucedo of Houston, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 58 great-grand children and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, Juanita is preceded in death by two children, Patricia Hunsbarger and Thomas J. Thomas; a sister, Marguerite Dorbish; a grandson, Terry Rainey and a great-grand daughter, Alexis Russo.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 Tuesday, March 21 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Juanita’s memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. to view obituary visit www.foxfuneralhome.org/home.



Order Flowers Here