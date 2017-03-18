KC overcomes slow start to get back to Western Final

Three Golden Eagles scored 14 points each to pace KC

Marcin Wiszornirski was one of three KC players in double-figures Saturday in the Golden Eagles win over Elk County Catholic.


CLARION, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys trailed after the first quarter but roared out of the gates in the 2nd quarter to take the lead and never look back, topping Elk County Catholic 61-40 at Clarion University.

The win puts the Golden Eagles back in the Western Final for the 3rd-straight year.

Marcin Wiszornirski, Drew Magestro, and Maceo Austin each had 14 to pace the Golden Eagles.

Kennedy Catholic will play WPIAL champions Monessen Monday night for a spot in the state championship game in Hershey.

