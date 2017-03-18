KC overcomes slow start to get back to Western Final



CLARION, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys trailed after the first quarter but roared out of the gates in the 2nd quarter to take the lead and never look back, topping Elk County Catholic 61-40 at Clarion University.

The win puts the Golden Eagles back in the Western Final for the 3rd-straight year.

Marcin Wiszornirski, Drew Magestro, and Maceo Austin each had 14 to pace the Golden Eagles.

Kennedy Catholic will play WPIAL champions Monessen Monday night for a spot in the state championship game in Hershey.