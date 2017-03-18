Looking for an early morning workout? Youngstown YMCA spins for a cause

All proceeds benefit the YMCA of Youngstown’s annual campaign

By Published:
The Spin-A-Thon raises money for programs at the Youngstown YMCA.
2016's Spin-A-Thon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Central YMCA of Youngstown is hosting its 17th annual Spin-A-Thon Saturday morning.

Riders can sign up to ride a bike for one to five hours.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA of Youngstown’s annual campaign, which provides financial assistance for membership, programs and camps.

Organizers say it’s important to take what they’ve been given, especially their good health, and use that to give back to others in the community.

“We do that through raising money, sitting on the bike, $50 an hour that you raise or more. It goes to the annual campaign that will assist individuals, children, families so that they can participate in the Y,” said the Spin-A-Thon’s chair, Janice JanJanin.

The Spin-A-Thon starts at 7:30 a.m., but if you still want to participate and cannot make that time, riders can also start spinning at different hours throughout the morning. The next race will begin at 8:45 a.m.

Water and snacks will be provided.

For more information about the Spin-A-Thon or the YMCA of Youngstown, visit their website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s