New Castle boys fall in 4A Quarterfinals

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The New Castle boys basketball team lost to Strong Vincent, 68-43 Saturday in a PIAA Class 4A State Quarterfinal at Slippery Rock University.

The Red Hurricanes kept the game close early and trailed 30-23 at halftime. But Strong Vincent senior David Morris sparked a big run in the 3rd quarter to break things open.

Morris finished with a game-high 28 points for the Colonels.

New Castle’s season ends in the Quarterfinal Round for the 2nd straight year. The Canes finish with a 24-3 overall record.