Shenango Valley leaders hosting job seminar with stores soon closing

An employment readiness workshop on Thursday in Sharon is open to everyone in the Shenango Valley

With Macy's and Sears closing at the end of the month, more than 300 people will be left without jobs. In response, local leaders of the Shenango Valley are hosting an employment readiness seminar Thursday for anyone trying to find another job.

“Instead of focusing on the negative, how can we start finding the best things — finding the silver lining?” said Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce. “How can we help our community get through this time?”

Moreira said when local organizations heard about the closures, they jumped to action.

The employment readiness workshop on Thursday — tagged as Keys to your Future — will take place at the Pennsylvania CareerLink center in Sharon from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Laurel Technical Institute is one of the event sponsors. They’ll be covering everything from interviews to dress code.

“Not only the book learning, so to speak, but also learning those soft skills that makes someone ready for a job,” Tracy Schliep of Laurel Technical Institute said.

William Moder is the president of Hermitage City Commissioners. He says it’s not uncommon to see this level of cooperation among Valley organizations.

“Marshall our resources,” Moder said. “We roll up our sleeves, identify the problems and collaborate to come up with solutions.”

“We care,” Schliep said. “We’re a small community. We care about what citizens are going through.”

For more information, check out the event on Facebook.

