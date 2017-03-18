Storm Team 27: Cloudy & cold with rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Saturday morning expect pockets of fog and freezing rain.  Use caution traveling especially over bridges and overpasses.  Saturday will stay chilly with some more rain and snow showers around. The wintry mix will likely be scattered and little to no accumulation is expected. Highs should be about 40 degrees.

Better weather is expected on Sunday. There’s a small morning snow shower chance before we see some sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs in the mid 40s.

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 40

Saturday night: Cloudy with snow showers.  Half inch or less.  (60%)

Low: 29

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower early in snowbelt. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 31

Monday: Increasing clouds. Evening rain showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 32 Low: 20

Thursday: Partly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 35

Saturday:  Cloudy with rain showers.  (50%)

High: 59  Low: 40

