Storm Team 27: Tracking showers

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Scattered rain showers will continue this evening. There’s the chance for snow or a wintry mix at times.The showers will taper through the night and temperatures will drop back to near 30.  Pockets of freezing drizzle are possible through early Sunday morning which could cause slick conditions especially on untreated surfaces.

Better weather is expected on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 40. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday for the first day of spring with highs nearing 50.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Pockets of frz. drizzle possible.(60%)
Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40

Monday: Increasing clouds. Late day rain showers. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 27

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 22

Thursday: Partly cloudy.
High: 44 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 32

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 58  Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 35

