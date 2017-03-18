Struthers standout Carbon signs with Mount Union

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Senior Andrew Carbon has signed to play college basketball at Mount Union.

He made the official announcement on Twitter on Saturday.

This past season, Carbon averaged 16 points per game. He also tallied 7.5 rebounds per game, along with 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. The senior standout shot 50.7% from the field, and connected on 35% on of his three-point attempts.

Carbon helped lead the Wildcats to a record of 15-8 in the 2016-17 campaign. He chose to play for the Purple Raiders after also considering Marietta, LaRoche, and Baldwin Wallace.