Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership looking to tackle hunger issues

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit group in Warren is trying to tackle the issue of hunger and bring awareness to the need for food in the community.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership plans to hold a series of meetings to discuss local access to food.

Cassandra Clevenger is the program manager of TNP’s Grow program, which partners with organizations and community members to increase access to healthy, affordable and locally-grown foods.

“We have an idea of what’s going on in the city and people are having problems with access, but we need to know to what extent that is occurring,” Clevenger said.

The group will hold community meetings to get a better understanding of these challenges people are facing. She hopes the focus groups will help humanize a very real problem in the area.

Clevenger believes the south side of Youngstown is in the most trouble.

“Until you have somebody’s actual story, it’s just a bunch of numbers on a sheet of paper,” she said.

Meetings will continue throughout this weekend and go until the last weekend in March.

“We want everyone to come out to this conversation because it’s going to take an entire community to fix where we are right now,” Clevenger said.

Saturday’s meeting begins at 11 a.m., more dates can be found on Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s website.