What wild temperatures mean for the immune system

Drastic changes in moisture, pressure and temperature can play a role in contracting a virus

Published:
Cold and Flu Season Medicines Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year, the cold and flu season has hit harder than usual across the region.

A cold December and a cold March with two mild months in-between has led to some variable temperatures, causing people to wonder if the weather is playing a factor into the increase in sicknesses.

People have gone from spending time outside one day to being cooped up inside the next.

According to experts, this drastic change in moisture, pressure and temperature does play a role in viruses.

“When it’s steady-type of cold we see less. When it does fluctuate, when it does have these rollercoaster-type temperatures, we tend to see a lot more infections and we do see more allergy-type symptoms too,” said Mike Sevilla of Salem Family Practice.

To prevent a possible illness, make sure to wash your hands often, get plenty of sleep and exercise regularly.

