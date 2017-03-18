While the Big 3 get rest, Clippers rout Cavaliers 108-78

GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers capitalized on the Cavaliers’ decision to rest their top three players with an easy 108-78 victory over Cleveland on Saturday night.

LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving sat out for the Cavaliers, and the Clippers snapped their three-game losing streak by feasting on the defending champions’ supporting cast.

J.J. Redick added 16 points for the Clippers, who swept their season series with the Cavs. Cleveland’s personnel decision also allowed the Clippers to rest Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan for the entire fourth quarter while their reserves turned a comfortable win into a blowout.

Griffin sat out Thursday’s loss at Denver to rest, and he poured in 13 points in the third quarter while the Clips pulled away.

