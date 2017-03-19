Chad B. Jones Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Chad B. Jones passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017.
He was born February, 27, 1960.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.
