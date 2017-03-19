Darlene Sue (Houdyshell) King Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Darlene Sue (Houdyshell) King, 66, passed away at St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

She was born on October 21, 1950 in Ellsworth, the daughter of the late James Cramer and Gladys Ruth (Barnes) Houdyshell.

She enjoyed word puzzles, visiting people, sitting on her porch swing, listening to the radio, watching TV, playing cards and board games. She also loved shopping, especially for purses, watching birds and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Sue Fowler of Salem, Mary Ann Spon of Youngstown and Christana Sue Carpenter of Niles; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carl H (Pat) Houdyshell of Salem, Gary Houdyshell of Salem, Kathryn Nakoneczny of Berlin Center, James (Nellie) Houdyshell of Salem, Randy Houdyshell of Berlin Center and Debra Houdyshell of Berlin Center.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward King.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 12:00 Noon at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem with Pastor Darrell Cline officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Thursday, March 23.

The burial will be in Ellsworth Center Cemetery.

Please view the obituary and sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



